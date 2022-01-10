Early pick against the spread for Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is finalizing. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the Super Wild Card round.

The Steelers finished the season 9-7-1 and had to wait until the final game to know if they earned a playoff berth. The Raiders led the Chargers by 12 in the fourth quarter and with only a tie knocking out the Steelers, that seemed unlikely. It still somehow came down to overtime, but Pittsburgh survived. It should make for quite the narrative with Ben Roethlisberger expected to retire following the season.

The Chiefs finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record and with their seventh-straight AFC West victory to send them into the post-season. Despite some ups and downs from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he and a much-improved defense helped the team make a 9-1 run in the final ten games of the season. Since their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs have allowed just 19 points per game – the sixth-lowest average among NFL defenses.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Steelers vs. Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -13

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -13

KC is on a tear right now and the defense might be playing its best football of the season. That’s bad news for Big Ben and crew.

