Early pick against the spread for Patriots-Bills Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL concluded the regular season on Sunday, and the 2022 NFL Playoffs get underway this coming weekend. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off on Saturday, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET in the Wild Card round.

The Bills (11-6) captured their second-straight AFC East crown with a win in the final week of the regular season over the New York Jets. The Patriots (10-7) had a chance to win the AFC East in Week 18, but they lost to the Miami Dolphins on the road. Both the Bills and Patriots split their regular season series, with each team winning on each other’s home turf.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Patriots vs. Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -200, Patriots +170

Early pick ATS: Patriots +4.5

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are back in the playoffs after missing out last season. The Pats will have their hands full against the Bills, who know how they play and will want to put a lot of pressure on rookie quarterback Mac Jones. However, Jones will not have to win this game by himself as he’s backed up by a solid defense and running game. The Pats’ running game has been phenomenal with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and should be able to do some damage. New England is only 3-2 against spread this season as underdogs, but is 5-3 ATS on the road.

