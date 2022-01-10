Early pick against the spread for Raiders-Bengals Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is finalizing. The Las Vegas and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Super Wild Card round.

The young Bengals (10-7) led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow did the unthinkable and won the AFC North title for the first time since 2015. Cincinnati won the division crown in a thrilling 34-31 win at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The Raiders (10-7) had to win their last four games to get into the playoffs. Las Vegas defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 in overtime to capture one of the last two wildcard spots.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Raiders vs. Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current point spread: Bengals -6.5

Current point total: 49

Current moneyline: Bengals -265, Raiders +215

Early pick ATS: Raiders +6.5

The Raiders are a scrappy team and showed over the last month that they can go on the road and win in pressure situations. Las Vegas will be looking to get some revenge on Cincy, who beat them 32-13 at Allegiant Stadium in Week 11. The Raiders will need their pass rush to get home and for their running game led by Josh Jacobs to make some noise. If they do both of those things, then they could have a chance to pull the upset. The Raiders are 4-2 against the spread as road underdogs and 7-4 ATS as underdogs this season.

