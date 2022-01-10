Early pick against the spread for Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL has finished its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is finalized. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

After starting out the regular season with a 2-5 record, the Eagles (9-8) punched their ticket into the postseason with a win in Week 16 over Washington, coupled with a Vikings’ loss and 49ers’ win. The Buccaneers (13-4) clinched the NFC South division crown for the first time since 2007 with a win in Week 16 over the Panthers. The defending Super Bowl champs defeated the Eagles 28-22 in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Eagles vs. Bucs in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Bucs -8.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Bucs -380, Eagles +290

Early pick ATS: Bucs -8.5

It’s hard to pick against the defending champs, who are still dealing with injuries, but look forward to this moment. Tampa Bay will look to take advantage of the Eagles’ pass defense, which has improved, but can be picked apart at the linebacker level. The Bucs are 6-2 ATS as home favorites this season, and 9-8 ATS overall when they are the favorite. If the Eagles get a few important players off the reserve/COVID-19 list, then they are a live option on the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.