Early pick against the spread for 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is finalizing. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will face off in the Wild Card round this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys finished the season with a 12-5 record and easily wrapped up the NFC East title. The team has been seen as a trendy Super Bowl pick all year long, with Dak Prescott leading the team to the No. 1 offense in the league and the defense playing better than it has in years, ranking in the top 10 of the NFL. They finished the season hot too, winning five of their last six games. During that span, they’re scoring 34 points per game on average while allowing just 18.

The Niners played mediocre football most of the season, but came on strong toward the end to finish with a 10-7 record and earn a Wild Card spot despite finishing third in the NFC West. Defense is the strength of the team, ranking 9th in the NFL allowing just an average of 21.5 points per game. They tend to keep most games close, with half of their games this season being decided by just one score.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135

Early pick ATS: Cowboys -3

San Francisco keeps most games close, but the Dallas offense will be too much for them to handle.

