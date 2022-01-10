NFL MVP odds: Aaron Rodgers plays first half in Week 18, enough to wrap up award?

The Green Bay Packers for whatever reason let Aaron Rodgers go out on the field in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. This instead of just sitting out and resting. It almost felt like Rodgers needed a half of football to put an exclamation point on his case for NFL MVP in 2021. With 2 TDs before halftime, Rodgers almost hit 4,000+ passing yards and 40 TDs with just 4 INTs in 17 games. Let’s take a look at Rodgers’ NFL MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook now that the regular season is over.

Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP Odds: -500

A-Rod was the heavy favorite going into Week 18 at -400 on DKSB. Rodgers had 2 TDs with 138 yards at halftime down 17-13. The Packers would go on to lose, but that shouldn’t hurt Rodgers’ case for MVP. Green Bay had already locked up the NFC North title and the top overall seed in the NFC. Rodgers playing a half of football still sounds insane to me, especially with the toe injury still a thing. Either way, two more TDs didn’t hurt and Rodgers should be on his way to back-to-back awards.

But not so fast! Is Tom Brady being too overlooked? Brady had 326 yards and 3 TDs in a blowout win over the Panthers to get the 2-seed in the NFC. Brady threw for over 5,000 yards for the second time in his career and finished with 43 passing TDs. Brady feels like he has a stronger chance at winning MVP than the odds make it out to be. There’s value in Brady for MVP.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.