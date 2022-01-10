A look at Super Bowl 56 odds with the 2022 NFL playoff picture complete

After 18 weeks, the 2021 NFL regular season is finally over and the business end of the competition begins. 14 teams have made the playoffs, headlined by the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans as the top seeds in the NFC and AFC, respectively.

The Packers are the favorites to win Super Bowl 56 per DraftKings Sportsbook and there’s good reason for that. Green Bay has the likely MVP again in quarterback Aaron Rodgers and is relatively healthy across the board. The Packers should also be getting some key defensive players back as the team rests up during the first-round bye. The Titans are also getting a key player back with Derrick Henry returning and have the AFC’s top seed. They’re a sneaky value play at +850 given how they’ve navigated this season with injuries.

The Chiefs are a strong play at +450, especially since nobody outside of Tom Brady has beaten this team in a game that mattered over the last three seasons. The health of Tyreek Hill will be important to monitor but the Chiefs should be able to win their opening game easily. The real question will be if they can win a road game in the playoffs, something they haven’t had to do in three seasons. The Bills close out the top 3 at +750 and have completed the season on a four-game winning streak, re-capturing some of their early-season mojo. Josh Allen is playing as well as any quarterback in the league right now, and you know Buffalo feels it has some unfinished business with Kansas City after last season’s AFC championship game.

The Buccaneers are a bit underrated at +800, although they’re dealing with some injuries. Leonard Fournette should be good to go, but the status of Mike Evans is a bit in doubt. As long as Brady is upright, this team has a chance. In a similar vein, the Patriots are a high-upside option at +2000. They’ve got a difficult path as a low seed, so that’ll be tough to overcome for Bill Belichick’s group.

Here’s a look at every playoff team’s odds to win the Super Bowl as the postseason begins.

Super Bowl 56 odds (as of Jan. 10)

Green Bay Packers: +380

Kansas City Chiefs: +450

Buffalo Bills: +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +800

Tennessee Titans: +850

Los Angeles Rams: +1000

Dallas Cowboys: +1200

Cincinnati Bengals: +1800

New England Patriots: +2000

San Francisco 49ers: +2000

Arizona Cardinals: +2500

Las Vegas Raiders: +4000

Philadelphia Eagles: +6000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6000