Jordan Howard activated off reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of wild-card game

The Eagles RB is back from the COVID list. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles get running back Jordan Howard back, along with a slew of other players, after they activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Miles Sanders also banged up, Howard’s presence should bring some stability to the backfield in Philadelphia.

Howard has 86 carries in seven games with the team, which suggests he’s going to have big role regardless of Sanders’ availability. The Eagles are also getting Boston Scott back from the COVID list, so Philadelphia’s backfield should be in good shape ahead of the playoff game. If the Eagles want to have a chance to beat the Buccaneers, one of the best ways to do that will be to control the football with the running game and keep Tom Brady off the field. If that’s the gameplan, look for Howard to have a significant role in the wild-card round.

