Jordan Howard activated off reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of wild-card game

The Philadelphia Eagles get running back Jordan Howard back, along with a slew of other players, after they activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Miles Sanders also banged up, Howard’s presence should bring some stability to the backfield in Philadelphia.

Roster Moves: Eagles have activated LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, and TE Jack Stoll from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/0vshdCGQO8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2022

Howard has 86 carries in seven games with the team, which suggests he’s going to have big role regardless of Sanders’ availability. The Eagles are also getting Boston Scott back from the COVID list, so Philadelphia’s backfield should be in good shape ahead of the playoff game. If the Eagles want to have a chance to beat the Buccaneers, one of the best ways to do that will be to control the football with the running game and keep Tom Brady off the field. If that’s the gameplan, look for Howard to have a significant role in the wild-card round.