Dallas Goedert activated from COVID-19 list ahead of their Wild Card game

The Philadelphia Eagles activated a host of players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, including star tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert took over as the team’s lead tight end in a larger capacity when the Eagles traded Zach Ertz during the season, and it’s been a good year for him. Goedert finished the regular season with a career-high 830 receiving yards, while falling two scores short of setting a career mark in touchdowns.

Roster Moves: Eagles have activated LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, and TE Jack Stoll from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/0vshdCGQO8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2022

In the last four games he played, Goedert recorded 339 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets. The Eagles don’t have another big weapon on the outside to pair with DeVonta Smith at the moment, so Goedert’s return is huge for the team. He’ll be asked to navigate the middle of a fierce Buccaneers defense, but the tight end is up to the task. After splitting time with Ertz for the last few seasons, Goedert will hope his breakout season continues past wild-card weekend.