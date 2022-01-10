Early over/under pick for Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL closed out its regular season on Sunday and the 2022 NFL Playoffs are set to begin. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The defending Super Bowl champions arguably had a much better regular season than they did in 2020, winning the NFC South and finishing with a 13-4 record. Tom Brady is still around, so obviously the offense is going to remain fantastic. The Bucs rank second in the NFL in terms of points per game and the defense is a top-5 unit as well. The rushing defense is particularly stout, allowing just 11 rushing scores all year and ranking third in the NFL in yards allowed.

The Eagles will be a tough challenge for the Bucs, since they come into this game boasting the top rushing offense in the NFL. It helped lead them to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. The first time these two teams met, a 28-22 win for Tampa, Philly gained 100 yards on the ground and hit pay dirt two times. The Bucs dominated the game honestly and the game wasn't nearly as close as the score indicated.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for Eagles vs. Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Bucs -8.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Bucs -380, Eagles +290

Early O/U pick: Over 49

49 seems like a lot of points when you consider the best rushing unit in the NFL will be going up against a top-3 rush defense in the NFL. But the Bucs offense is cruising recently, scoring 30 or more points in six of the last eight games. If they do that again Sunday, then the Eagles should scrape across enough points for the over to hit.

