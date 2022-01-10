Early over/under pick for 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL wrapped up the regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff bracket is finalized. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys finished the season with a 12-5 record and easily came away with the NFC East title. The team has been seen as a Super Bowl contender all season, with Dak Prescott leading the team to the No. 1 offense in the league and the defense playing better than it has in years, ranking in the top 10 of the NFL. They finished the season hot too, winning five of their last six games. During that span, they’re scoring 34 points per game on average, which is about a field goal more per game than the season average of 31.4 points per game

The Niners played average football most of the year, but came on strong toward the end to finish with a 10-7 record and earn a Wild Card spot even though they finished third in the NFC West. Its defense is the clear strength of the team, ranking 9th in the NFL allowing just an average of 21.5 points per game. They’ve been even better in the last month, allowing just 16 points per game over the last four weeks.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for 49ers vs. Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135

Early O/U pick: Over

While the 49ers defense is the team’s heartbeat, the offense is no slouch either. We know the Cowboys are going to put up insane numbers when they have the ball and the 49ers should keep the game competitive at least into the second half.

