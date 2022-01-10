Early over/under pick for Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL regular season is a wrap and the 2022 NFL Playoffs are set to get underway. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The Steelers barely squeaked their way into the playoffs this season, beating the Ravens in overtime in Week 18 and praying that the Raiders and Chargers game didn’t end in a tie. Luckily for them, it didn’t and they’ll get at least one more week out of Ben Roethlisberger. The Pittsburgh offense is not very good. They’ve only scored more than 21 points seven times and have only eclipsed the 30 point mark once this season. The unit is ranked 21st in the league, but their defense is solid and helped carry them to a 9-7-1 record.

The Chiefs are the Chiefs. This team has ran the AFC for the last three seasons. Despite a shaky offensive start at the beginning of the season, the defense stepped up and now Patrick Mahomes and the offense are coming on strong. KC finished the year atop the AFC West with a 12-5 record and the 4th best offense in the NFL. Over the last five weeks they’re averaging 35.4 points per game and have scored less than 30 points only one time in that span. That stretch includes a 36-10 win over the Steelers just three weeks ago.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for Steelers vs. Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -12.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475

Early O/U pick: Over 46.5

The game a few weeks ago yielded a point total of 46, but this is a playoff matchup and probably the final game in Big Ben’s career. The Steelers will be fighting hard to be competent on offense. But the Chiefs will be just as aggressive and it wouldn’t be all that shocking if they hit the point total by themselves. They’ve hit the 40s three times this year and have been in the high-30s many more times. Pittsburgh won’t need to do a ton for this to hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.