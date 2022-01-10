Early over/under pick for Raiders-Bengals Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL wrapped up the regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff bracket is finalized. The Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Wild Card round.

The Bengals were one of the surprise teams of the season. Everybody thought they’d improve significantly from 2020, but very few people thought the season would end with them atop the AFC North with a 10-7 record. Quarterback Joe Burrow came on strong this year, throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns to just 14 picks. Rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase has taken the NFL by storm, racking up 1,455 yards and 13 total scores.

The Raiders ended up in the playoffs with a 10-7 record despite seemingly constant turmoil throughout the organization. Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach and the team released a star player after he was arrested following a DUI led to the death of a person in another car. All of that happened in the middle of the season. But interim coach Rich Bisaccia has led the team to a 7-5 record and has finished the season on a four-game winning streak.

The Vegas offense is averaging 22.75 points over their winning streak and the Cincy offense averages 27.1 points per game. The first time these two teams played the Bengals won quite easily by a score of 32-13, but this is a different Raiders team than it was then.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for Raiders vs. Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Bengals -6.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Bengals -265, Raiders +215

Early O/U pick: Over 49

The Bengals are going to score their points, that’s pretty obvious. But the Raiders have come on strong toward the end of the season and have the ability to keep games close regardless of opponent.

