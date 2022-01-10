Jrue Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 10

There are seven games in the NBA for Monday’s slate, with some of the East’s top teams in action. The Bucks, Nets and 76ers are all considered contenders in the conference and will look to keep their winning ways going to start the week. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association, with health and safety protocols still dominating the list.

NBA Injury Report: January 10

Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT

Grayson Allen (protocols) TBD

Pat Connaughton (protocols) TBD

The Bucks won’t have Holiday, which means LaMelo Ball will probably see Khris Middleton on him more defensively. Allen and Connaughton remain in protocols but could be cleared at any point.

Rudy Gobert (protocols) TBD

Joe Ingles (protocols) TBD

Donovan Mitchell (back) probable

Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) probable

Gobert and Ingles remain in protocols, while Mitchell and Bogdanovic might be over their recent injuries. Mike Conley is a name to watch for a potential late add to this list as the Jazz try to manage his workload.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

Brogdon spent some time in the protocols, but had this Achilles injury prior to going in. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte are strong plays in fantasy and DFS formats if Brogdon cannot go.

Derrick White (protocols) TBD

Keldon Johnson (protocols) TBD

Devin Vassell (protocols) TBD

The Spurs trio remains sidelined with the league’s health and safety protocols. Look for Dejounte Murray, Josh Primo and Lonnie Walker to keep getting more minutes for San Antonio.

Kemba Walker (knee) questionable

Nerlens Noel (conditioning) questionable

Evan Fournier (thigh) questionable

Walker was out with the knee injury for a few games, so it’s nice to see him listed as questionable. Noel has been in the conditioning stage for a bit as well, while Fournier only recently picked up this thigh issue.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Shake Milton (back) OUT

Tyrese Maxey (protocols) TBD

Maxey is in protocols, while Milton is officially out. Seth Curry is the value play here if Maxey cannot go.

De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) questionable

Fox had this issue over the weekend and while he played in Sunday’s game, the Kings might take the cautious approach with their best player and biggest trade asset.

Kyrie Irving (road game) Available

LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable

Irving can play since the Nets are on the road. Aldridge would like to suit up against his former team, but Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton are the players to pick up if he cannot go.

Damian Lillard (injury management) OUT

Norman Powell (protocols) OUT

Lillard is out for eight more games, further denting Portland’s slim playoff chances. Powell entered protocols Sunday, so he’s probably out for Monday’s game.