Jrue Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 10

There are seven games in the NBA for Monday’s slate, with some of the East’s top teams in action. The Bucks, Nets and 76ers are all considered contenders in the conference and will look to keep their winning ways going to start the week. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association, with health and safety protocols still dominating the list.
NBA Injury Report: January 10
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT
Grayson Allen (protocols) TBD
Pat Connaughton (protocols) TBD
The Bucks won’t have Holiday, which means LaMelo Ball will probably see Khris Middleton on him more defensively. Allen and Connaughton remain in protocols but could be cleared at any point.
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
Rudy Gobert (protocols) TBD
Joe Ingles (protocols) TBD
Donovan Mitchell (back) probable
Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) probable
Gobert and Ingles remain in protocols, while Mitchell and Bogdanovic might be over their recent injuries. Mike Conley is a name to watch for a potential late add to this list as the Jazz try to manage his workload.
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable
Brogdon spent some time in the protocols, but had this Achilles injury prior to going in. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte are strong plays in fantasy and DFS formats if Brogdon cannot go.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks
Derrick White (protocols) TBD
Keldon Johnson (protocols) TBD
Devin Vassell (protocols) TBD
The Spurs trio remains sidelined with the league’s health and safety protocols. Look for Dejounte Murray, Josh Primo and Lonnie Walker to keep getting more minutes for San Antonio.
Kemba Walker (knee) questionable
Nerlens Noel (conditioning) questionable
Evan Fournier (thigh) questionable
Walker was out with the knee injury for a few games, so it’s nice to see him listed as questionable. Noel has been in the conditioning stage for a bit as well, while Fournier only recently picked up this thigh issue.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets
Shake Milton (back) OUT
Tyrese Maxey (protocols) TBD
Maxey is in protocols, while Milton is officially out. Seth Curry is the value play here if Maxey cannot go.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings
De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) questionable
Fox had this issue over the weekend and while he played in Sunday’s game, the Kings might take the cautious approach with their best player and biggest trade asset.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Kyrie Irving (road game) Available
LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable
Irving can play since the Nets are on the road. Aldridge would like to suit up against his former team, but Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton are the players to pick up if he cannot go.
Damian Lillard (injury management) OUT
Norman Powell (protocols) OUT
Lillard is out for eight more games, further denting Portland’s slim playoff chances. Powell entered protocols Sunday, so he’s probably out for Monday’s game.