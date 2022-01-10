NBA MVP odds tracker: Has Kevin Durant been forgotten in the MVP conversation?

It’s almost hard to believe anyone could forget Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant when it comes to a conversation about the NBA’s best player, but it does seem to be shaping up that way in the MVP race. Durant is currently second behind Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to win the honor according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but have we taken Brooklyn’s star forward for granted?

Entering Sunday’s contest, Durant was averaging 32.3 points per game over the 12 previous contests. His shooting splits have been insane, with the forward potentially headed for a 50-40-90 season. The Nets are near the top of the East and could see a bump with Kyrie Irving back for road games. Durant’s consistency seems to be his biggest downside, ironically. He rarely has the flashy games Curry has, or the show-stopping dunks Giannis Antetokounmpo can deliver. The presence of James Harden, another MVP candidate, certainly does not help his cause. Let’s see if Durant can continue his brilliance and Curry slips a bit with Klay Thompson’s return to the lineup.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Jan. 10)

1. Stephen Curry, +140

2. Kevin Durant, +190

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, +750

4. Nikola Jokic, +1300

5. DeMar DeRozan, +2800

6. LeBron James, +4000

7. Joel Embiid, +4000

8. Ja Morant, +4500

9. Luka Doncic, +5000

10. Chris Paul, +6500

