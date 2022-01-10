How public is betting 2022 CFP National Championship game: Georgia vs. Alabama

We are just 13 hours from kickoff for the biggest college football game of the year, as the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Where’s the betting action going to be as we near kickoff? We’ll find out together. All odds and info is the latest provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

National Championship 2022 betting splits Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Georgia -2.5 33% 31% Over 52.0 74% 70% -140 18% 27% Alabama +2.5 67% 68% Under 52.0 26% 30% +120 82% 73%

Point Spread

Georgia -2.5 -115: 33% of handle, 31% of bets

Is the public right?

History might be on the side of the Bulldogs here. In most regular season rematches where the national championship is involved, the team that lost earlier in the season tends to come out victorious. This line had moved up to -3, but has come back down to Georgia -2.5, which is interesting considering the amount of cash coming in on Bama.

Over/Under

52.5 points: 74% of handle, 70% of bets

Is the public right?

The score was 41-24 earlier this season, and defense tends to be less dominating in rematches. We’re honestly not sure why it’s this low. We’re with the cash and the public on this total going over.

Moneyline

Georgia -140 (18% of handle, 27% of bets), Alabama +120 (82% of handle, 73% of bets)

Is the public right?

History says probably not, but the game film from the matchup in the SEC Championship Game might indicate otherwise. If you think Kirby Smart and his coaching staff can make the needed corrections, it’s very possible the Dawgs can win this game. They’re actually a fraction ahead of Bama on recruiting talent.

But the Crimson Tide are playing in their sixth national championship in eight years. It’s tough to ignore that experience. We’re staying away from the moneyline here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.