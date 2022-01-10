Game film breakdown of 2022 CFP National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

The biggest college football game of the year is here, and we deep-dive it with two guys that can really discuss the nuances of what you’ll see on the field as well as anyone.

Seth Varnadore is a former Division II college football coach with a penchant for finding things on film many others miss. He takes the Georgia Bulldogs offense against the Alabama Crimson Tide defense, and tries to find some places where the Dawgs might be able to cash in more efficiently than they did in the SEC Championship Game.

Steven Bench is one of the people you can find to watch this game film. He has been a family friend of Kirby Smart since he was a child, and played quarterback for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien while at Penn State. He grabs the Tide offense against the Georgia defense, and gets deep into how the “rifle” concept will be big factor in tonight’s outcome.

This is as good a breakdown of No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama as you will see anywhere. And after doing all the homework, both guys make a prediction against the spread ahead of tonight’s clash for the College Football Playoff National Championship as well.