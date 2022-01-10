How to watch ESPN MegaCast of CFP National Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama

While there are sometimes justifiable complaints about the Worldwide Leader In Sports and how they handle events, one thing you cannot take away from ESPN is how they cover the College Football Playoff. And the broadcast of the matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama will be as complete as ever.

ESPN’s main telecast will headline the signature MegaCast production, as ESPN offers 13 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game across ESPN networks. College football’s dramatic finale from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. will be available in more than 160 countries courtesy of ESPN’s networks and streaming platforms.

Here’s every single way to watch, listen, and consume the 2022 CFP National Championship Game.

ESPN: Main telecast. This is the usual broadcast, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call, and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporters. When Herbie isn’t telling amateur kids not to do what is in their best interests, he’s often a strong color commentator from the booth.

ESPN2: Film Room with Jimbo Fisher. While he might not be as good as the football film rats here at DK Nation, it’s likely the former Hair Island star will provide some quality insight as he knows these teams as well as anyone. Maybe he’ll broadcast from a throne made from his pile of money!

ESPNU: Command Center. “A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.” Good if you’re playing DFS.

ESPNews: AT&T 5G Skycast. Our move is to put the film room on one screen, the Skycast on the other, and have one of the broadcasts playing as the audio. If you want to see what the QB sees especially in presnap reads, this is the best angle to watch the game.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish language broadcast.

SEC Network: Georgia and Alabama hometown radio calls.

WatchESPN: Georgia hometown radio call. Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley.

WatchESPN: Alabama hometown radio call. Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson.

WatchESPN: AT&T 5G High Skycast. Note: This is really cool if you’re doing film breakdowns, but it can be hard to see which players are impacting the game from this angle.

WatchESPN: All-22. Always fun to see what the coaches will watch later.

WatchESPN: Halftime bands. Alabama’s Million Dollar Band and Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band are two of the best in the South. Get your second half bets in, and tune in for some quality intermission entertainment.

ESPN Radio: Nationwide broadcast with Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge.