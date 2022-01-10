Announcers and viewing options for 2022 CFP National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

The national championship of college football is on the line as the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on all the ESPN channels you get in your home this Monday, January 10th.

This will be the eighth edition of the College Football Playoff National Championship, and play-by-play man Chris Fowler and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit have been in the booth for all of them. They’ll be joined by Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporters.

More so than any other event on the sports calendar, ESPN goes all-out in terms of coverage for the CFP National Championship. There will be 13 different ways to consume the game on ESPN networks as well as WatchESPN.com channels, some of which include radio feeds and All-22 camera angles just as the coaches would watch.

The network says they’re also bringing approximately 100 cameras and 100 microphones to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the championship, and all those cameras will be able to be used for video replay as well. It’s about as holistic a viewing experience as you can have as a sports fan.

Right now Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 52.5.