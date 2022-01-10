NFL playoff odds: How Wild Card round odds have moved overnight

When the NFL Playoffs Wild Card round matchups were officially released late Sunday night, Vegas got to work figuring out what the odd should be for each of the six games.

Since the lines were released early in the morning Monday, there’s been at least a bit of movement on all of the games but one, the Bills vs Patriots, which has stayed the exact same. Some of the games have seen drastic changes already, as much as a point and a half on the spread. While others have just seen the money line change a bit or spread move by half a point.

The first Wild Card round game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and the final game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Here’s our full list of opening and current odds for the Wild Card round over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Bucs -7

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -305, Eagles +240

Current point spread: Bucs -8.5

Current point total: 49

Current moneyline: Bucs -380, Eagles +290

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135

Current point spread: Cowboys -3

Current point total: 49.5

Current moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135

Opening point spread: Rams -4

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160

Current point spread: Rams -4.5

Current point total: 50.5

Current moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170

Opening point spread: Chiefs -13

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475

Current point spread: Chiefs -12.5

Current point total: 46.5

Current moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -200, Patriots +170

Current point spread: Bills -4.5

Current point total: 43.5

Current moneyline: Bills -200, Patriots +170

Opening point spread: Bengals -6

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -275, Raiders +220

Current point spread: Bengals -6.5

Current point total: 49

Current moneyline: Bengals -265, Raiders +215

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.