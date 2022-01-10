NFL playoff odds: How Wild Card round odds have moved overnight

When the NFL Playoffs Wild Card round matchups were officially released late Sunday night, Vegas got to work figuring out what the odd should be for each of the six games.
Since the lines were released early in the morning Monday, there’s been at least a bit of movement on all of the games but one, the Bills vs Patriots, which has stayed the exact same. Some of the games have seen drastic changes already, as much as a point and a half on the spread. While others have just seen the money line change a bit or spread move by half a point.
The first Wild Card round game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and the final game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Here’s our full list of opening and current odds for the Wild Card round over on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Bucs
Opening point spread: Bucs -7
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Bucs -305, Eagles +240
Current point spread: Bucs -8.5
Current point total: 49
Current moneyline: Bucs -380, Eagles +290
49ers vs. Cowboys
Opening point spread: Cowboys -3
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135
Current point spread: Cowboys -3
Current point total: 49.5
Current moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135
Cardinals vs. Rams
Opening point spread: Rams -4
Opening point total: 50
Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160
Current point spread: Rams -4.5
Current point total: 50.5
Current moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170
Steelers vs. Chiefs
Opening point spread: Chiefs -13
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475
Current point spread: Chiefs -12.5
Current point total: 46.5
Current moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475
Patriots vs. Bills
Opening point spread: Bills -4.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -200, Patriots +170
Current point spread: Bills -4.5
Current point total: 43.5
Current moneyline: Bills -200, Patriots +170
Raiders vs. Bengals
Opening point spread: Bengals -6
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -275, Raiders +220
Current point spread: Bengals -6.5
Current point total: 49
Current moneyline: Bengals -265, Raiders +215
