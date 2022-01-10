Jim Harbaugh rumors: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won’t pursue Michigan head coach

The Miami Dolphins surprised people Monday morning when they announced the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores. There’s been extensive back-and-forth around current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the organization’s interest in trading for Houston Texans QB DeShaun Watson. There was believed to be tension between Flores and long-time personnel executive Chris Grier, and Grier would appear to have won whatever power battle there was.

The assumption most people made upon word of Flores getting canned was that the Dolphins would pursue Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Owner Stephen Ross is a Michigan alum and had pursued Harbaugh in 2011 when the then Stanford head coach was on the market. Harbaugh eventually signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He lasted four seasons with the 49ers before becoming the Michigan head coach.

On Monday, Ross made it clear he did not want to pursue Harbaugh. Him being a Michigan alum made his comments not at all surprising.

#Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: "I'm not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

It’s not entirely clear what the plan is following the Flores firing. Flores could end up being one of the hotter candidates on the market, which suggests maybe Miami made a mistake. Whatever the case, it sounds like they will not go for the splashy hire of Harbaugh.