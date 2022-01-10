When is the 2022 Royal Rumble?

It’s January and that means the Road to Wrestlemania is quickly approaching for the WWE with the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view on the horizon.

This year’s Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET and will come live from the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. This pay-per-view is a continuation of the WWE’s new strategy of doing “Big 5” shows on Saturday’s instead of the traditional Sunday’s.

This is also the fifth time in six years that the Rumble will take place in a large, 40,000+ seat indoor venue, previously emanating from the Alamadome in San Antonio in 2017, Phoenix’s Chase Field in 2019, and Minute Maid Park in Houston in 2020. Last year’s show was held in front of no fans at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

As always, the show will be headlined by the two 30-person over the top rope battle royale’s where the respective winners will receive a title shot at Wrestlemania. The show will also feature marquee matches like Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Royal Rumble info

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock