2022 fantasy football playoff rankings

There are many different ways to play fantasy football during the playoffs but if you need to choose a team for the entire playoffs and stick with those players, you need a good set of playoff rankings to help you out. The longer a player lasts in the playoffs, the better you’ll do, so strategy takes on a different approach in playoff fantasy football.

These rankings are based on .5 PPR scoring.

Playoff predictions strategy

For playoff rankings, the most important aspect is accurately predicting who wins each playoff game. That, is of course, nearly impossible, but the closer you are, the better your team will likely be.

So, do you want a possible three games from Aaron Rodgers or a possible four games from Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? I like upside, so usually lean the way. The extra game might not materialize for any team if the Packers and Titans play in the Super Bowl, but it does give your team a lot of upside if you end up getting four games from a good chunk of your fantasy playoff team.