2022 fantasy football playoff rankings

Are you in a playoff fantasy football league? Here are our overall rankings to help you out.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field during introductions before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There are many different ways to play fantasy football during the playoffs but if you need to choose a team for the entire playoffs and stick with those players, you need a good set of playoff rankings to help you out. The longer a player lasts in the playoffs, the better you’ll do, so strategy takes on a different approach in playoff fantasy football.

These rankings are based on .5 PPR scoring.

Playoff predictions strategy

For playoff rankings, the most important aspect is accurately predicting who wins each playoff game. That, is of course, nearly impossible, but the closer you are, the better your team will likely be.

So, do you want a possible three games from Aaron Rodgers or a possible four games from Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? I like upside, so usually lean the way. The extra game might not materialize for any team if the Packers and Titans play in the Super Bowl, but it does give your team a lot of upside if you end up getting four games from a good chunk of your fantasy playoff team.

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings

Rank Player Pos
1 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 Tom Brady QB
3 Cooper Kupp WR
4 Mike Evans WR
5 Derrick Henry RB
6 Joe Mixon RB
7 Leonard Fournette RB
8 Aaron Rodgers QB
9 Aaron Jones RB
10 Devin Singletary RB
11 Ezekiel Elliott RB
12 Davante Adams WR
13 Josh Allen QB
14 Elijah Mitchell RB
15 Najee Harris RB
16 Dak Prescott QB
17 Tyreek Hill WR
18 Rob Gronkowski TE
19 Josh Jacobs RB
20 Stefon Diggs WR
21 Deebo Samuel WR
22 James Conner RB
23 Travis Kelce TE
24 Sony Michel RB
25 Ja'Marr Chase WR
26 George Kittle TE
27 Darrel Williams RB
28 Joe Burrow QB
29 A.J. Brown WR
30 Matthew Stafford QB
31 Tee Higgins WR
32 CeeDee Lamb WR
33 Damien Harris RB
34 AJ Dillon RB
35 Amari Cooper WR
36 Diontae Johnson WR
37 Tony Pollard RB
38 Hunter Renfrow WR
39 Allen Lazard WR
40 Mecole Hardman WR
41 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
42 Brandon Aiyuk WR
43 Julio Jones WR
44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
45 Jakobi Meyers WR
46 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
47 Chase Claypool WR
48 Chase Edmonds RB
49 Christian Kirk WR
50 Miles Sanders RB
51 Tyler Boyd WR
52 Ronald Jones II RB
53 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB
54 DeVonta Smith WR
55 Cole Beasley WR
56 Boston Scott RB
57 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
58 Dalton Schultz TE
59 Van Jefferson WR
60 Trey Sermon RB
61 A.J. Green WR
62 Zack Moss RB
63 Kenneth Gainwell RB
64 Gabriel Davis WR
65 Zach Ertz TE
66 Randall Cobb WR
67 Nelson Agholor WR
68 Jerick McKinnon RB
69 Jalen Reagor WR
70 Dawson Knox TE
71 Kyler Murray QB
72 Benny Snell Jr. RB
73 Jalen Hurts QB
74 Darren Waller TE
75 Jimmy Garoppolo QB
76 Kendrick Bourne WR
77 Derek Carr QB
78 Breshad Perriman WR
79 Ryan Tannehill QB
80 Byron Pringle WR
81 Jordan Howard RB
82 Tyler Higbee TE
83 Mac Jones QB
84 Rondale Moore WR
85 Samaje Perine RB
86 Bryan Edwards WR
87 Emmanuel Sanders WR
88 Le'Veon Bell RB
89 Anthony McFarland Jr. RB
90 Giovani Bernard RB
91 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR
92 DeAndre Hopkins WR
93 Matt Breida RB
94 DeSean Jackson WR
95 Dallas Goedert TE
96 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB
97 Ben Roethlisberger QB
98 Trey Lance QB
99 Pat Freiermuth TE
100 Anthony Miller WR
101 Zay Jones WR
102 Kalen Ballage RB
103 James Washington WR
104 Eno Benjamin RB
105 Amari Rodgers WR
106 N'Keal Harry WR
107 Jalen Richard RB
108 Hunter Henry TE
109 Scotty Miller WR
110 Jonnu Smith TE
111 Demarcus Robinson WR
112 Jordan Wilkins RB
113 Chris Evans RB
114 Jake Funk RB
115 Javian Hawkins RB
116 Anthony Firkser TE
117 Blake Jarwin TE
118 Josiah Deguara TE
119 C.J. Uzomah TE
120 O.J. Howard TE
121 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
122 Dallas Cowboys DST
123 Buffalo Bills DST
124 New England Patriots DST
125 Green Bay Packers DST
126 San Francisco 49ers DST
127 Kansas City Chiefs DST
128 Harrison Butker K
129 Arizona Cardinals DST
130 Greg Zuerlein K
131 Tyler Bass K
132 Ryan Succop K
133 Los Angeles Rams DST
134 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
135 Matt Prater K
136 Philadelphia Eagles DST
137 Tennessee Titans DST
138 Robbie Gould K
139 Matt Gay K
140 Mason Crosby K
141 Daniel Carlson K
142 Chris Boswell K
143 Jake Elliott K
144 Evan McPherson K
145 Quinn Nordin K

