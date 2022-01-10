2022 fantasy football playoff rankings

There are many different ways to play fantasy football during the playoffs but if you need to choose a team for the entire playoffs and stick with those players, you need a good set of playoff rankings to help you out. The longer a player lasts in the playoffs, the better you’ll do, so strategy takes on a different approach in playoff fantasy football.
These rankings are based on .5 PPR scoring.
Playoff predictions strategy
For playoff rankings, the most important aspect is accurately predicting who wins each playoff game. That, is of course, nearly impossible, but the closer you are, the better your team will likely be.
So, do you want a possible three games from Aaron Rodgers or a possible four games from Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? I like upside, so usually lean the way. The extra game might not materialize for any team if the Packers and Titans play in the Super Bowl, but it does give your team a lot of upside if you end up getting four games from a good chunk of your fantasy playoff team.
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|Tom Brady
|QB
|3
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|4
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|7
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|8
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|9
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|10
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|12
|Davante Adams
|WR
|13
|Josh Allen
|QB
|14
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|15
|Najee Harris
|RB
|16
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|17
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|18
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|19
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|20
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|21
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|22
|James Conner
|RB
|23
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|24
|Sony Michel
|RB
|25
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|26
|George Kittle
|TE
|27
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|28
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|29
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|30
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|31
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|32
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|33
|Damien Harris
|RB
|34
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|35
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|36
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|37
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|38
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|39
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|40
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|41
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|42
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|43
|Julio Jones
|WR
|44
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|46
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|47
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|48
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|49
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|50
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|51
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|52
|Ronald Jones II
|RB
|53
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|54
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|55
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|56
|Boston Scott
|RB
|57
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|58
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|59
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|60
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|61
|A.J. Green
|WR
|62
|Zack Moss
|RB
|63
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|64
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|65
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|66
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|67
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|68
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|69
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|70
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|71
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|72
|Benny Snell Jr.
|RB
|73
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|74
|Darren Waller
|TE
|75
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|76
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|77
|Derek Carr
|QB
|78
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|79
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|80
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|81
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|82
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|83
|Mac Jones
|QB
|84
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|85
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|86
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|87
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|88
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|89
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|90
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|91
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|WR
|92
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|93
|Matt Breida
|RB
|94
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|95
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|96
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|97
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|98
|Trey Lance
|QB
|99
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|100
|Anthony Miller
|WR
|101
|Zay Jones
|WR
|102
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|103
|James Washington
|WR
|104
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|105
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|106
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|107
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|108
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|109
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|110
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|111
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|112
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|113
|Chris Evans
|RB
|114
|Jake Funk
|RB
|115
|Javian Hawkins
|RB
|116
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|117
|Blake Jarwin
|TE
|118
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|119
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|120
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|121
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|122
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|123
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|124
|New England Patriots
|DST
|125
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|126
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|127
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|128
|Harrison Butker
|K
|129
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|130
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|131
|Tyler Bass
|K
|132
|Ryan Succop
|K
|133
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|134
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|135
|Matt Prater
|K
|136
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|137
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|138
|Robbie Gould
|K
|139
|Matt Gay
|K
|140
|Mason Crosby
|K
|141
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|142
|Chris Boswell
|K
|143
|Jake Elliott
|K
|144
|Evan McPherson
|K
|145
|Quinn Nordin
|K