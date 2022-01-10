2022 Royal Rumble rumors

One of WWE’s biggest annual pay-per-view’s is on the horizon with the 2022 Royal Rumble set to take place on Saturday, January 29 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

A huge element that makes the Royal Rumble special is the element of surprise. With the way the two 30-person battle royale’s are set up with their staggered entrances, you don’t know who will be walking up the entrance ramp next. Over the years, the WWE has leveraged this by delivering shocking surprise entrants that fans weren’t expecting. Along with the Rumble matches themselves, the company also sprinkles in some marquee matches throughout the card that will have major implications for Wrestlemania.

There’s always speculation and rumors heading into a show of this magnitude, so we’ll go over some of them as the show draws near: