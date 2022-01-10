Baylor remains No. 1 in AP college basketball poll, 24 of 25 teams the same last three weeks

The lack of college basketball games being played due to COVID-19 is translating to the AP Poll, where 96% of the teams in this week’s sample have remained the same the last three weeks.

While the Colorado State Rams fell from the ranks of the unbeaten via a 79-49 blowout by the San Diego State Aztecs last Saturday, they also fell out of the AP Poll. They have been replaced by the Illinois Fighting Illini who move into the No. 25 spot, but otherwise these are the exact same teams we’ve seen since the poll released on December 28th.

A 76-74 loss by now No. 8 Duke at home to Miami moves the Blue Devils down six spots, and Purdue’s 74-69 home blunder against Wisconsin also slides them from No. 3 last week to No. 7 this week.

There are just two undefeated teams out of 358 in Division I remaining: The No. 1 Baylor Bears, who hold onto the top spot for the fifth straight week, and the No. 5 USC Trojans. While Southern Cal hasn’t played the toughest of schedules yet they are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play, and will face Stanford, Oregon State, and Oregon this week.

Here is the complete AP college basketball poll for Week 10 on January 10th: