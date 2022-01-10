 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baylor remains No. 1 in AP college basketball poll, 24 of 25 teams the same last three weeks

The lack of college basketball being played is showing in the latest poll, where teams simply aren’t moving much.

Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua celebrates after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The lack of college basketball games being played due to COVID-19 is translating to the AP Poll, where 96% of the teams in this week’s sample have remained the same the last three weeks.

While the Colorado State Rams fell from the ranks of the unbeaten via a 79-49 blowout by the San Diego State Aztecs last Saturday, they also fell out of the AP Poll. They have been replaced by the Illinois Fighting Illini who move into the No. 25 spot, but otherwise these are the exact same teams we’ve seen since the poll released on December 28th.

A 76-74 loss by now No. 8 Duke at home to Miami moves the Blue Devils down six spots, and Purdue’s 74-69 home blunder against Wisconsin also slides them from No. 3 last week to No. 7 this week.

There are just two undefeated teams out of 358 in Division I remaining: The No. 1 Baylor Bears, who hold onto the top spot for the fifth straight week, and the No. 5 USC Trojans. While Southern Cal hasn’t played the toughest of schedules yet they are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play, and will face Stanford, Oregon State, and Oregon this week.

Here is the complete AP college basketball poll for Week 10 on January 10th:

AP College Basketball Poll, January 10th

Ranking Team Last Week Votes
1 Baylor (15-0) 1 1,525 (61)
2 Gonzaga (12-2) 4 1,440
3 UCLA (10-1) 5 1,376
4 Auburn (14-1) 9 1,193
5 USC (13-0) 7 1,152
6 Arizona (12-1) 8 1,144
7 Purdue (13-2) 3 1,139
8 Duke (12-2) 2 1,130
9 Kansas (12-2) 6 1,031
10 Michigan State (13-2) 10 1,011
11 Houston (14-2) 12 949
12 LSU (14-1) 21 889
13 Wisconsin (13-2) 23 784
14 Villanova (11-4) 19 682
15 Iowa State (13-2) 11 648
16 Ohio State (10-3) 13 510
17 Xavier (12-2) 22 453
18 Kentucky (12-3) 16 438
19 Texas Tech (11-3) 25 373
20 Seton Hall (11-3) 24 342
21 Texas (12-3) 14 282
22 Tennessee (10-4) 18 277
23 Providence (14-2) 16 250
24 Alabama (11-4) 15 237
25 Illinois (11-3) NR 208

