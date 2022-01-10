Bengals activate Joe Mixon from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Wild Card weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals activated star running back Joe Mixon and several other players off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.

Mixon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week after testing positive for the virus last week. The veteran running back did not play in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals will look to lean on their star running back in this weekend’s Wildcard game against the Las Vegas Raiders. When these two teams played earlier in the season, Mixon had 123 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.

Mixon finished the regular season with this third 1,000-yard campaign in the last four seasons. The 25-year-old running back had a career-high 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He was also a factor in the Bengals’ receiving game with 42 receptions (48 targets) for 314 yards and three touchdowns.