Tyreek Hill ‘OK to go’ with heel injury, per Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid anticipates that wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be good to go for Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Hill suffered a pregame heel injury before last Saturday’s 28-24 victory at Denver Broncos to close out the regular season. He caught just one pass for two yards before exiting the game, allowing for Mecole Hardman to take the reigns as the team’s top receiver for the evening.

The explosive wideout for KC put up yet another All-Pro caliber season as Patrick Mahomes’ most dangerous weapon in the Chiefs’ offense. Through 17 games, he caught 111 passes for 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. It marked the fourth time in five years that he’s crossed the 1,100-yard threshold and there’s seemingly more to come should he stay healthy in his prime.

Hill’s services will certainly be needed as the Chiefs attempt to make a third-straight Super Bowl appearance.