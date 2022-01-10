Andy Reid says Clyde Edwards-Helaire is making great progress ahead of Wildcard game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is making great progress, per Matt McMullen. Reid adds that he thinks they will be able to get a little work out of him this week, but they’ll see how the next couple of days go.

Fantasy football implications

Edwards-Helaire missed Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury that he suffered back in Week 16. With CEH on the shelf, the Chiefs went with Darrel Williams as their starting running back. Williams had 17 yards on seven carries, along with three receptions (four targets) for 30 yards, before exiting the game with a toe injury.

Reid also gave an update on Williams’ injury, but it did not sound too optimistic for Sunday night’s Wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Chiefs are without Edwards-Helaire and Williams, then it would be the Derrick Gore and Jerrick McKinnon show.