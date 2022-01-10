Darrel Williams dealing with sore toe, will try and go vs. Steelers in Wild Card round

The Kansas City Chiefs are banged up in their running back room, but are hoping to get back near 100% for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Backup Darrel Williams injured his toe on Saturday against the Denver Broncos and is dealing with soreness on Monday, per head coach Andy Reid. This comes as the Chiefs are still waiting to see what they can get from starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week.

Edwards-Helaire sat out the past two weeks, and Williams’ injury in Week 18 led to an extensive committee approach. Patrick Mahomes ended up leading the team with nine carries for 54 yards. Williams and Derrick Gore each had seven carries and Jerrick McKinnon added five.

Fantasy football implications

If healthy, Williams is the starter if Edwards-Helaire can’t go. Gore and McKinnon would get work as well, but Williams would get the bulk of it. If Edwards-Helaire is able to return, Williams is the clear No. 2 at that point. He’d get work, but not enough to make him a strong fantasy option.