The Bengals will host the Raiders in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the opening round game.

Everything you need to know for Raiders vs. Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round

Share All sharing options for: Everything you need to know for Raiders vs. Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round

Wild Card weekend in the NFL will get going on Saturday afternoon as the No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

How the Raiders and Bengals made it to Wild Card weekend

Dealing with a tumultuous regular season highlighted by the controversial resignation of head coach Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs III’s fatal DUI crash, the Raiders managed to pull it together to post a 10-7 record and make the postseason. The team won its final three ballgames and got a little bit of help in the final week of the season to sneak into the playoff field.

Cincinnati emerged from an ultra-competitive AFC North race to claim the franchise’s first division title since 2015 and earn this home playoff game. The Bengals saw the continued development of quarterback Joe Burrow and he was helped tremendously by first-year wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who broke Chad Johnson’s franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season.

How to watch Raiders-Bengals

Date: Saturday, January 15th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock

Opening odds for Raiders vs. Bengals

Opening point spread: Bengals -6

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -275, Raiders +220