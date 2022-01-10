The Bills will host the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the opening round game.

Everything you need to know for Patriots vs. Bills in the AFC Wild Card round

The No. 6 seed New England Patriots (10-7) will play the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills (11-6) on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS. This will be the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night to kickoff Super Wild Card weekend. These two AFC East rivals played each other in the regular season, with each team winning each others’ home turf.

How the Patriots and Bills made it to Wild Card weekend

The Patriots lost three out of their last four games to end the season, but head coach Bill Belichick still led this team with a rookie quarterback into the playoffs. New England had a chance to win the AFC East in Week 18, but lost to the Miami Dolphins on the road. During the regular season, the Patriots leaned on their running game to defeat the Bills 14-10 in Week 13.

The Bills ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak after losing by six points in overtime to the Buccaneers in Week 14. Buffalo won the AFC East crown for the second straight season with 27-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, combined with the Pats’ loss to the Dolphins. After losing to the Patriots in Week 13, the Bills got their revenge in Week 16 with a 33-21 victory in Foxboro.

How to watch Patriots-Bills

Date: Saturday, January 15th

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock

Opening odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -200, Patriots +170