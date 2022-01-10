The Bucs will host the Eagles in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the opening round game.

Share All sharing options for: Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Bucs in the NFC Wild Card round

The No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) will head down to the sunshine state to play the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. This will be third game of Super Wildcard Weekend and first game of a triple header on Sunday. The last time these two teams played earlier this season, the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 28-22 in Week 6.

How the Eagles (No. 7) and Bucs (No. 2) made it to Wild Card weekend

The Eagles punched their ticket into the playoffs with a win in Week 16 over the Washington Football, coupled with a Vikings’ loss and Niners’ win. Philadelphia started off the season 2-5 through their first seven games. However, the Eagles found their identity on both sides of the ball and ended up winning seven out of their last 10 games.

The defending Super Bowl champions won the NFC South for the first time since 2007 in a dominating Week 16 win against the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs have been one of the best teams in the league and have a potential MVP candidate in Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has dealt with their fair share of injuries over the last few weeks, but have shown that they are still one of the contenders to go back to the Super Bowl.

How to watch Eagles-Bucs

Date: Sunday, January 16th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports app

Opening odds for Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Opening point spread: Bucs -7

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -305, Eagles +240