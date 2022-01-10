Everything you need to know for Cardinals vs. Rams in the NFC Wild Card round

The Rams will host the Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the opening round game.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will face off for a third time this season. They split their previous two matchups, with the home team winning both. This time they will play in Los Angeles on Monday Night Football in what should be a fun matchup.

How the Cardinals and Rams made it to Wild Card weekend

Arizona started the season hotter than any team in the league, winning their first seven games. They lost a couple after that, but were still going strong at 10-2 after Week 13, but then the lost DeAndre Hopkins for the rest of the season and the offense had plenty of trouble, pushing them to four losses in their last five games. It hasn’t been pretty, but their one win in that stretch was against fellow NFC playoff team the Cowboys. They still can get the job done, but they will need to turn things around quickly.

The Rams ended up winning the NFC West, which is probably the toughest division in football, but they have seen some inconsistent play from their quarterback Matthew Stafford of late. Over the last four games, Stafford has been picked off eight times, but the Rams overall talent has remained consistent and helped them win despite the turnovers. They are also getting running back Cam Akers back for the playoffs to go along with the unstoppable Cooper Kupp. They will be a tough out in the playoffs.

How to watch Cardinals-Rams

Date: Monday, January 17th

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Opening point spread: Rams -4

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160