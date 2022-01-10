Everything you need to know for Steelers vs. Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the opening round game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their AFC title defense in the wild-card round when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday evening. These two teams met during the regular season, with the Chiefs winning 36-10. It’s a matchup between a current powerhouse in the NFL and the winningest franchise in terms of Super Bowl trophies. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans can catch the game on NBC and Peacock.

How the Steelers (No. 7) and Chiefs (No. 2) made it to Wild Card weekend

The Steelers needed plenty of help to get to the playoffs. They saw the Colts lose to the Jaguars, while Ben Roethlisberger navigated an overtime victory against the Ravens. The Chargers and Raiders nearly ended in a tie, but Las Vegas did get a field goal to close out the game to put itself and Pittsburgh in the postseason.

For the first time in the last four seasons, the Chiefs will not be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. There’s a chance they don’t have to play a road game if they keep winning and the Titans lose, but the possibility for Patrick Mahomes having to win a road playoff game is very real. This team has finally started to look like the contender fans knew it would be after some jitters early in the year.

How to watch Steelers-Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 17th

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock

Opening point spread: Chiefs -13

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475