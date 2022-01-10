The Cowboys will host the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the opening round game.

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the wild-card round in the 2021-22 playoffs, bringing back the memories of the 1990s when these powerhouse franchises went up against each other in three straight NFC title games. The players and coaches have changed, but the stakes are still high for these storied clubs. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon or Amazon Prime.

How the 49ers and Cowboys made it to Wild Card weekend

The 49ers came back from a 17-point deficit in Week 18 to beat the Rams and secure their playoff spot. Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury but should be ready to lead this group in a road environment. San Francisco’s defense has been improving and getting healthier, so this unit could carry the 49ers if it gets hot.

The Cowboys have a history of folding in playoff games, as does head coach Mike McCarthy. This offense has been inconsistent at times but goes into the postseason with good vibes after blasting the Eagles. Dak Prescott can get a major monkey off his back if he has a big performance in a win here.

How to watch 49ers-Cowboys

Date: Sunday, January 17th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon

Live stream: CBS, Amazon Prime, Paramount+ app

Opening odds for 49ers vs. Cowboys

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135