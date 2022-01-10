Bryce Young predictions: Best prop bets, picks for CFP National Championship Game

The starting quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide is the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, but he’ll likely need to have a big game to win the trophy that really matters: The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Here are some of the prop bets on offer for Bryce Young in the CFP National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young prop bets

314.5 passing yards

Over: -105

Under: -130

Pick: Over 314.5

Young threw for 421 yards against the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game last month, and to fall over by more than 100 would be a bit of a surprise. Even if a newly-adjusted Dawgs defense can find a way to contain him, the backdoor could still be wide open in the second half.

2.5 passing touchdowns

Over: +120

Under: -160

Pick: Under -160

We don’t love this with the price, but it’s likely the Bulldogs play a bit more coverage and two-high safeties than they did in the first matchup. That’s more opportunity for Bama to run the ball, but not necessarily throw it. While Young total touchdowns over 2.5 would be terrific here, he might be scoring via his running backs or his legs more tonight than in Atlanta.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.