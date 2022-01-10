Stetson Bennett predictions: Best prop bets, picks for CFP National Championship Game

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has outplayed his expectations all season long. As a result, the former scout team QB is just 60 minutes away from being a national championship winning QB when the team clashes with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Indianapolis tonight.

Taking over for an injured JT Daniels throughout the season, Bennett held his own in leading the Georgia offense. And just a month after falling to the Tide in the SEC Championship game, he’ll have a shot at some redemption.

Here are some of the prop bets on offer for Stetson Bennett in the CFP National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stetson Bennett prop bets

256.5 passing yards

Over: -115

Under: -115

Pick: Over

Alabama is a little vulnerable at cornerback with Josh Jobe out with a foot injury and Jalyn Armour-Davis dealing with a hip injury suffered in Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Bulldogs are going to try to test that, so lean into the over here.

1.5 passing touchdowns

Over: -180

Under: +130

Pick: Over

Bennett threw three touchdowns in their last matchup in the SEC Championship Game, so one can imagine him crossing off two here.

13.5 rushing yards

Over: -125

Under: -105

Pick: Under

Bennett can move around just a little bit but it’ll be difficult against the Crimson Tide. He only got 11 rushing yards in the SEC title game and I wouldn’t expect him to eclipse that tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.