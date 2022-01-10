James Harden out Monday vs. Trail Blazers due to knee injury

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled James Harden out of Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a knee hyperextension. Harden had some injury issues his leg in the postseason, so this is something to monitor for the Nets.

James Harden injury updates

Harden is out Monday, but the Nets haven’t said he’s expected to miss multiple games yet. For now, he’s only out against Portland but might sit out one of the games in the upcoming back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday for further rest.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Harden sidelined Monday, look for Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills to get some additional run. Cam Thomas might be a sneaky value play in DFS contests, although Irving is most likely to benefit from a volume standpoint with Harden out.

Betting impact

The Nets are still favored against the Trail Blazers per DraftKings Sportsbook, as Portland is without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Harden’s injury shouldn’t move bettors off the Nets.