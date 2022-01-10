Brock Bowers predictions: Best prop bets, picks for CFP National Championship Game

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has been phenomenal for the offense this year. Catching 52 passes for 846 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, Bowers recently took home the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award and was in strong contention for the Mackey Award.

He’s dealing with a shoulder injury coming out of the Orange Bowl victory over Michigan but will play in the CFP National Championship game against Alabama tonight.

Here is the prop bet on offer for Brock Bowers in the CFP National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brock Bowers total receiving yards prop bets

69.5 receiving yards

Over: -115

Under: -115

Pick: Over

Bowers has been a favorite target of quarterback Stetson Bennett all season long and that’s not going to change tonight. Bowers had 139 yards and a touchdown in the SEC Championship loss to the Crimson Tide over a month ago, so he should be able to cross 69.5 tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.