Draymond Green ruled out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies due to calf injury

The Golden State Warriors welcomed Klay Thompson back Sunday but now have a new injury issue with Draymond Green dealing with a calf injury. Green reportedly suffered the injury Sunday in pregame warmups and took the court with the starters to honor Thompson before immediately taking a foul and checking out.

Draymond Green injury updates

Green has now been ruled out Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and did not make the trip with the team. He’s officially listed as “day to day” but this could be a lingering issue for the power forward.

Fantasy basketball impact

From a fantasy standpoint, look for Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney to absorb Green’s minutes. Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica are also going to see additional minutes with Green sidelined. Golden State’s defense will drop off a bit, so Grizzlies players will also get a boost.

Betting impact

The Warriors are likely still going to be favored as long as Stephen Curry is on the floor, although the line will shift significantly towards Memphis with Green out.