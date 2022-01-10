Jimmy Garoppolo to follow Week 18 practice schedule ahead of playoff game

The San Francisco 49ers managed to win in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, sending them to the playoffs for a date with the Dallas Cowboys. The storied franchises appeared in three consecutive NFC title games during the 1990s, but this time they’ll face off in the wild-card round. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury, although he managed to lead a comeback win over the Rams and plans to start the game against Dallas.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) got through the game OK and will follow a similar plan as last week practice wise. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 11, 2022

Garoppolo finished the Week 18 game 23-32 for 316 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. One of those picks was a freak deflection which Jalen Ramsey managed to snag. The quarterback was exactly what he’s been this whole season, and San Francisco’s supporting cast has been good enough to live with that type of performance. The 49ers hope they won’t have to mount another comeback on the road in the playoffs with Garoppolo at the helm.