Lee Corso picks Georgia over Alabama for CFP National Championship

The signature picker on College Gameday has made his choice, and Lee Corso has picked the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide to win the SEC Championship. And he’s one guy you might want to listen to here.

Corso picked Alabama to win outright despite being a 6.5-point underdog in the SEC Championship Game on December 5th. And despite being in Atlanta, he even did so with the sounds of Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd in the background.

LEE CORSO BLASTING SWEET HOME ALABAMA



pic.twitter.com/ka5HvhDxX0 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

But tonight the former Indiana head coach went the other way, and took the three-point favorite Bulldogs to win their first national championship since 1980.

LC’s partners on the dais in Desmond Howard and UGA alum David Pollack both selected the Bulldogs as well, but some of the other personalities on site in former Bama quarterback Greg McElroy and Heisman winner Robert Griffin III went with the Crimson Tide.

In the SEC Championship Game on December 5th, Corso was the only panelist to choose the Crimson Tide, who rolled to a 41-24 victory of Georgia behind a monstrous performance from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.