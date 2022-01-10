Sasha Banks stars in CFP national championship opening video

WWE superstar Sasha Banks got herself some prime time spotlight on Monday night and it wasn’t for an episode of Raw.

The Boss was featured in ESPN’s opening hype video for Monday’s College Football Playoff title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Banks, real name Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado, has started to flex her status as a star with crossover appeal in recent years, dipping her toes into acting. She notably appeared in two episodes of The Mandalorian in 2020 and was a guest at last year’s ESPY awards. It most likely her appearance at the ESPY’s where the seeds were planted to do this video for the CFP title game.

Banks is currently nursing a foot injury and will be off WWE television for six to eight weeks. With her history of injuries, one has to wonder if we’ll be seeing more appearances from her in acting roles as her in-ring career winds down.