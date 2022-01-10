Alabama’s Jameson Williams helped off field after big reception [VIDEO]

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams went down awkwardly following a catch early in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 40-yard reception was the fourth catch of the game for Williams, who has 65 total yards early for the Crimson Tide.

Nice pass by Bryce Young to a wide open Jameson Williams. Williams hurt his knee while he was trying to cut. He was not able to put any pressure on it. Bad news for Bama as they are now down their top 2 receivers.



GEORGIA 3

ALABAMA 3



According to ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Williams was originally unable to put any weight on his leg, but he was soon seen walking on the sideline with a trainer to the locker room unassisted.

The Crimson Tide will need wide receivers, as John Metchie III is already out due to an injury suffered during the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on December 5th.

Williams entered the title game with 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns this season for the Crimson Tide.

Right now after a field goal to cap the drive, Alabama leads Georgia 6-3 with 11:13 left in the second quarter. Alabama started the game as a 3-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that has shifted to a 2.5-point favorite on in-game betting.