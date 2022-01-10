Georgia finally beats back Alabama for 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

Ending 41 years of frustration against the team that had tortured them the most, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday night to win the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

After a 9-6 score at halftime which saw both teams bogged down in the red zone and unable to move the ball, the game finally opened with some big plays for both teams.

Fifth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett IV finished 17-26 for 224 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. But it was the 30 carries for 140 yards by the Georgia running that finally started to set up the passing game, highlighted by a 67-yard carry by James Cook late in the third quarter. That opened up a four-play, 80-yard drive punched in by Zamir White from one yard out for the game’s first touchdown.

The Crimson Tide came back thanks to a Bennett fumble that gave Bama the ball back on the Georgia 16-yard line, and a three-yard throw to Cameron Latu gave the Tide an 18-13 lead.

But it would be their last score as a Bennett throw on a free play due to offsides ended up as a 40-yard touchdown to Adonai Mitchell. That was followed by a screen to Brock Bowers on the ensuing possession, and a 79-yard Pick Six by Kelee Ringo to seal it.

Georgia covers as they closed as a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total of 52.5 did come up just a bit short however, as the under was the winning ticket.