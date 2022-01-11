How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the January 11th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The brand is coming off its special New Year’s Evil episode last week where multiple torches were passed. We’ll see the fallout from that show as well as the Phenomenal One stepping into the ring for a match.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, January 11th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

We have a new NXT Champion as Bron Breakker toppled Tomasso Ciampa in the main event of New Year’s Evil to take the belt. This completes Breakker’s meteoric rise since his debut in September and his win over Ciampa officially crystalizes the transition from the old NXT to the new one. We’ll be sure to hear from Breakker tonight and potentially find out his first opponent.

After weeks of words, we’ll finally get a straight up one-on-one match between A.J. Styles and Grayson Waller on tonight’s show. Interestingly enough, Styles might be staying in NXT for awhile. He was effectively written off Monday Night Raw after getting dispatched of by Omos and it appears that the Phenomenal One will be staying on 2.0 to help shepherd younger stars like Waller for the foreseeable future.

Similar to Breakker’s win in last week’s main event, another torch was passed in the opener when North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to officially combine the two belts. We’ll be sure to hear from Hayes and Trick Williams on this show as well.

Also on the episode, Pete Dunne will battle Tony D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match and Santos Escobar will fight Xyon Quinn where the winner earns the allegiance of Elektra Lopez.