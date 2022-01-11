Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 11

We have a solid six-game slate in the Association on Tuesday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Deandre Ayton over 15.5 points (-120)

With a lot of attention being on both Chris Paul and Devin Booker in tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the Phoenix Suns will look for Ayton to be that third scorer. The young big man made his return to hardwood last weekend against the Heat after missing the last six games due to the health and safety protocol.

Ayton posted 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 32 minutes against Miami. He should play even better against the Raptors tonight, who don’t have a dominant center in the frontcourt. The former first overall pick has gone over 15.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and had two other games with at least 15 points. Additionally, he’s scored more than 15.5 points in six out of his last 10 road games.

Andrew Wiggins over 1.5 threes (-105)

Wiggins has shot the ball well from the three-point range this season, which has made the Golden State Warrriors one of the better three-point shooting teams in the Association. The veteran wing is shooting a career-high 41.8% from behind the arc on 5.3 attempts per game.

The former first overall pick should be able to build off those numbers against the Grizzlies, who done a better job of defending the three in their last three games (31.5%). But they are still allowing teams to shoot 36.4% from three-point range. The last time Wiggins played the Grizzlies was back in October, where he went 1-of-4 from three in 37 minutes played. But he has made more than 1.5 threes in seven out of his last 10 games.

Lonzo Ball over 5.5 assists (+110)

We are going to take a shot on a plus-money prop as the Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Detroit Pistons, who are coming off a win against the Jazz on Monday. Ball has played well in his first season with the Bulls, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Him, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan make a formidable backcourt/wing trio.

All three players can score, but also get their teammates involve, which you love to see. Ball has dished out more than 5.5 assists in six out of his last 10 games. However, in two games against the Pistons, he only has five total assists. But the Pistons are allowing 25.1 assists per game, which is ranked 25th in the Association.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.