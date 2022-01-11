NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 11

We have a four-game schedule in the NBA on Tuesday, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will play the Memphis Grizzlies, and then to wrap up at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves, $4,400

Nowell has consistently given Minnesota quality minutes off the bench and is going to be our first value play for this small slate. The former University of Washington point guard is averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game in his last 10 contests.

The 22-year-old guard is coming off a solid game against the Houston Rockets, where he had 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists (30.8 fantasy points). Nowell’s ability to score and stuff the stat sheet makes him a solid value play. He’s scored in double figures in four of his last five games.

Trey Lyles, Pistons, $4,900

The 6-foot-9 forward has made his presence felt in Detroit and built out a niche for himself. The former first round pick is averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 18.3 fantasy points per game this season.

Lyles has scored 10 or more points in seven straight games and is averaging 31.8 fantasy points per game over that time. The former Kentucky standout has a favorable matchup tonight against the Chicago Bulls, who are ranked 27th against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season.

Monte Morris, Nuggets, $4,700

Nuggets starting point guard Monte Morris has quietly played well this season in place of injured star point guard Jamal Murray. Morris is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while also shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range.

Since returning from the league’s health and safety protocol on Jan. 5, the former Iowa State standout is averaging 24.3 fantasy points per game in his last three games. Now he’ll go up against the Clippers, who are ranked 26th against PGs (OPRK) this season.