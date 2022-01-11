Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns (30-9) will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors (20-17) on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Suns are coming off a 123-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday at home as Devin Booker led the team with 26 points on the night. Toronto just won their sixth game straight with a 105-101 win over the Pelicans on Sunday, as they’ve been riding a hot streak lately.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Phoenix favored by 3.5 points on the road, priced at -160 on the moneyline. The Raptors are +140 and the point total is set at 224.5.

Suns vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3.5 (-110)

The Raptors have been red hot, winning their last six and going 7-3 in their last 10 outings. Led by Fred VanVleet, Toronto has knocked off the Jazz, Bucks, Clippers, and Warriors in their last 10 games, climbing their way back up the Eastern Conference standings to seventh place. Now their next test will be against a virtually full-strength Suns, who are just coming off a big loss to the Heat and will hope to bounce back. Phoenix looked a little slow against Miami, but it was Deandre Ayton’s first game back from COVID-19 protocols, as well as Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee.

Although the Raptors have covered the spread in 10 of their last 12 games, I think the Suns shoot for a big bounce back win on the road after suffering that loss at home to the Heat. The Raptors have taken down some big teams through their last 10 contests, but a full-strength Suns with Ayton back in the front court should be able to get the job done. Pick the Suns to cover.

Over/Under: Over 224.5 (-110)

The Raptors have hit over the total in 10 of their last 11 games, making that 10 in a row as their streak was snapped in their low-scoring 105-101 win over the Pelicans. The Suns have done it six times in their last 10 as Booker has led the team, scoring as high as 38 points at the end of December against the Thunder. Both sides have elite scorers and have the ability to run up the score, so don’t be surprised if this one easily goes over the total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.