Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (30-9) will take on the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies (28-14) at FedExForum on Tuesday night. Tip is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Dubs are coming off a 96-82 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday in Klay Thompson’s return. He went for 17 points and three rebounds in his first game back since the 2019 NBA Finals. On the other side, the Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, riding a nine-game winning streak and sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference. In fact, their last loss was a 113-104 result against the Warriors back in December.

The Warriors are favored by 1.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re at -125 on the moneyline while the Grizz are +105, with the point total set at 221.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +1.5 (-110)

The Warriors will have their work cut out for them against one of the other best teams in the west, as Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have more than found their groove recently. Golden State will be without All-Star Draymond Green (calf) which will only help the Grizz at home. The home side is the league’s second-best offensive team and one of the best defensive teams through their last nine games as they’ve been riding that winning streak. They look like a team with a ton of confidence that can beat anyone in the NBA on any given night. They’ve been averaging 117.7 points per game since their last loss to the Warriors on December 23, good for third in the league.

The Warriors will hope to derail the Grizzlies’ winning streak especially with the return of Klay Thompson, but missing Green will be a big setback for the Dubs as well as the potential absence of Gary Payton II (ankle), who’s listed as questionable. With Thompson still on a minutes restriction, this game is ripe for revenge from the Grizzlies as they look to win their 10th straight. It will most likely be close, but pick the Grizzlies to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 221 (-110)

The Grizzlies alone are scoring a massive amount of points, and now they’ll be going up against a Dubs team who’s missing the league’s top defender, as well as potentially another solid defender if Payton doesn’t see the floor. Both teams have elite scorers in their arsenal, and with a full-strength Dubs side this pick might turn out different. But with how well the Grizzlies are playing offensively, coupled with a short-handed Golden State defense, over seems like the safe bet in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.